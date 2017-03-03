× Blazers Rally Late to Beat Thunder in Portland

The Portland Trail Blazers went on a 16-0 run late in the game to take control, then survived a furious rally by the Oklahoma City Thunder to win 114-109 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday night.

The Thunder led 101-94 with about five and a half minutes left when Portland reeled off 16 straight points, taking the lead on a tip-in by Jusuf Nurkic to make it 103-101 Blazers.

Portland built the lead to 110-101, and then OKC made their move to make it interesting.

Off a blocked shot by Taj Gibson, Russell Westbrook scored on a layup and drew a foul.

His free throw cut the Portland lead to 110-106 with 37 seconds to play.

After a Portland turnover, Alex Abrines hit a 3-pointer to make it 110-109 with 17 seconds left.

The Blazers made their final four free throws down the stretch to surive and win by five.

Westbrook had his third straight 40-point game, finishing with 45 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Enes Kanter had 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Gibson added 15.

Gibson ended the first half by making a buzzer-beating shot from the opposite 3-point line from about 70 feet out.

Portland had six players in double figure scoring, with Damian Lillard leading the way with 33 points.

The Thunder made 30 of 32 free throws for the game, but were outshot by Portland from the field, 49 percent to 40 percent.

Norris Cole made his Thunder debut, scoring seven points, making one three-pointer and dishing out two assists.

Victor Oladipo did not make the trip as he continues to battle back spasms.

OKC dropped to 35-26 for the season.

The Thunder continue their three-game road trip when they visit Phoenix at 8:00 pm Friday night.