× Can you find the hidden items in the Bricktown mural?

OKLAHOMA CITY – A giant sea creature is taking over Bricktown, but don’t worry- the octopus isn’t going to hurt you.

It’s all part of a massive new mural on the north side of the Chevy Events Center on California Ave.

At 200 feet wide and 25 feet tall, the mural is also a scavenger hunt.

“It’s too big. I needed to make a painting for them to look at while they were looking at my painting because you really can’t take this in unless you’re across the street, so the symbols were a way to make it more intimate,” Jack Fowler, the artist, said.

He’s included 88 hidden items in the painting.

An old city ordinance only allowed art in Bricktown that had historical significance, but it was approved by a unanimous vote by the city council.

Fowler may be welcomed in Bricktown but was told to stop projecting his art on a white tarp at the Oklahoma Capitol.

Earlier this week, he projected an image of Woody Guthrie, including the phrase, “How did it come to this?”

Fowler says state troopers told him he’d be arrested if he projected it again, calling it a safety issue for construction crews working at night.