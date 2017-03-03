Controversy over proposed Yukon sports complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUKON, Okla. - A proposed $18 million dollar sports complex is stirring up controversy in Yukon.

Lee Clark, with the Yukon Soccer Club, is hoping their players will soon move on to greener pastures.

"We want the best for our kids. Why wouldn't we want the best facility for them to play at?" Clark asked.

He said their current fields are not up to par.

"Safety is a big issue. Keeping kids out of the road. Keeping kids out of the creek," Clark said.

Those are reasons why he is asking others to say yes to the bond that would make the Yukon Athletic Complex possible.

It would include nine outdoor soccer fields, stadium seating, plenty of parking and much more.

"It's a great economic development tool for the city," City Manager James Crosby said.

Crosby said the complex would allow the city to host more events and tournaments that he estimates could bring in half a million dollars a year.

He says that money would benefit taxpayers.

"It would help us to finance the basic services of the city. The fire, police, sanitation, streets, sewer, water," Crosby said.

Others argue the 10 year bond to build the sports park would burden residents.

"At the present time, any money against the citizens of Yukon and their homes, is really not called for," Former Yukon Mayor Bob Bradway said.

A number of people do not like the idea that for a $100,000 dollar home they would initially be paying around $130 dollars more a year.

"If they want the soccer park let the soccer people buy it," Bradway said.

Bradway said he would rather spend his money on funding the schools.

Clark hopes that opponents will have a change of heart.

"Come out to the soccer fields on Saturday afternoon, Saturday morning and listen to the good time the kids are having. If that doesn't change your mind, I don't know what will," Clark said.

If the sports complex is built, a second phase is expected, which would include baseball and softball stadiums.

The bond election will be Tuesday March 7th.

