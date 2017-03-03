× Cowgirls Down Kansas in First Round of Big 12 Tournament

Oklahoma State got big games from a pair of veterans to beat Kansas 79-75 in the first round of the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament on Friday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

Center Kaylee Jensen had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and senior guard Diana Omozee had 21 points and 8 rebounds to lead OSU to the win.

Mandy Coleman added 14 points, as OSU dominated the glass, outrebounding the Jayhawks 53-24.

The Cowgirls had issues with turnovers for the third time this year against Kansas, turning it over 23 times.

Kansas shot just 39 percent from the field.

OSU improves to 17-13 on the season, and will face second seeded Texas in the quarterfinals at 6:00 pm Saturday night.