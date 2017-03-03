× “Do you beat your wife?” Oklahoma lawmaker asked Muslim students to answer questions before meeting

OKLAHOMA CITY – A group of Oklahoma citizens say they are upset after an Oklahoma lawmaker forced them to fill out a ‘hateful’ questionnaire before meeting with them.

Rep. John Bennett confirmed to the Tulsa World that three Muslim students visiting his office as part of Muslim Day were given questionnaires.

The handout reportedly included questions like “Sharia law says that it must rule over the kafirs, the non-Muslims. Do you agree with this?”; “The Koran, the sunna of Mohammed and Sharia Law of all schools say that the husband can beat his wife. Do you beat your wife?”

Bennett told the newspaper that he did not speak to the students personally, but added that the questions are based on Islamic texts.

“According to the Qur’an, Hadith and Islamic law, a woman may indeed have physical harm done to her if the circumstances warrant, with one such allowance being in the case of disobedience. This certainly does not mean that all Muslim men beat their wives, only that Islam permits them to do so,” Bennett said.

Adam Soltani, the executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations of Oklahoma, which sponsored the Muslim Day activities, said the questions were “stupid, Islamophobic and hateful.”

On Facebook, Soltani said the questions were produced by ACT! for America, an anti-Islam organization.

“Bennett’s continued unprofessional leadership is its own ‘cancer’ on the Oklahoma Legislature, and it is time for the Republicans to make it clear that they do not support Bennett and his hate,” a statement from the Oklahoma Democratic Party read.

Bennett made headlines in 2014 when he made anit-Islamic statements on social media and called Islam a “cancer in our nation.”