Dying woman pens beautiful, heartbreaking dating ad for her husband

CHICAGO, Ill. – When saying vows at the altar, most couple say they will stay together for better or for worse.

For Amy Krouse Rosenthal and her husband Jason, those vows were an indelible truth that they are now living.

For 26 years, the couple has stayed by each other’s sides and has raised three beautiful children.

Now, Amy plans to leave Jason – but it’s not her choice.

In 2015, Amy was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and her health has continued to deteriorate. While she continues to undergo cancer treatments, she says she knows her time is running short.

“I have been married to the most extraordinary man for 26 years. I was planning on at least another 26 together,” she wrote.

Always being the type to plan for the future, she is starting to do that, except it is Jason’s future without her. “He is an easy man to fall in love with. I did it in one day.”

On Friday, Rosenthal posted an article in the New York Times, describing their relationship in hopes of helping Jason find love once she is gone.

Amy Rosenthal says she is probably the best person to write an ad for her husband, seeing as she has spent the last 9,490 days living under the same roof as him.

“Did I mention that he is incredibly handsome? I’m going to miss looking at that face of his. If he sounds like a prince and our relationship seems like a fairy tale, it’s not too far off, except for all of the regular stuff that comes from two and a half decades of playing house together. And the part about me getting cancer. Blech,” she wrote.

In her post, she describes her husband as kind, thoughtful, a sharp dresser, handy, a good cook, a wonderful partner, an amazing father and an artist.