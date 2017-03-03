Exotic dancers say they were attacked inside Indianapolis club by security

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two exotic dancers are recovering after they were attacked at a club in Indianapolis early Wednesday morning.

Jimmiesha Rankin and Shapree Bailey told WRTV said they were performing at the Cherri Palace when they claim they were attacked by security guards.

Part of the alleged attack was caught on camera.

“That’s just ridiculous. I mean, I got scratches and bumps,” Shapree said. “I don’t understand why all that force was even necessary.”

To add insult to injury, the women say the security guards stole all of their tips.

They have filed a police report, and detectives say they are trying to find more video of the incident.

The Cherri Palace deferred all comments to Genesis Security, LLC., the company behind the security detail that night.