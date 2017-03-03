Film festivals, hunting expo slated for this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY – Spring weather is already here, so you’ll probably want to go out and enjoy the outdoors.

If you loved “Fences,” the touching Oscar-nominated movie starring Denzel Washington, you won’t want to miss the original play at the Pollard Theater in Guthrie this weekend.

There are shows Friday night and Saturday night at 8 p.m.

Speaking of award-winning films, this is a great weekend to check out the Red Dirt Film Festival. It’s taking place at the Seretean Center for Performing Arts on the OSU campus in Stillwater.

The festival started last night and runs through Sunday with panels and guest appearances by the filmmakers.

In the metro, the Backwoods Hunting and Fishing Expo is in full swing at the Cox Pavilion at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds.

Whether you’re an expert hunter or a casual fisherman, you’ll find all kinds of vendors with great tools for sale. It runs Friday through Sunday.

You can catch Discover Oklahoma right here on NewsChannel 4 at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.