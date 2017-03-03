× Firefighters evacuate homes in Norman as they battle grass fire

NORMAN, Okla. – Fire crews in Norman were forced to evacuate several homes following a grass fire on Friday afternoon.

Shortly before 2 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire near 120th Ave. N.E. and Indian Hills Rd.

HAPPENING NOW: NFD is battling a large grass fire between 108th & 120th Ave NE just N of Franklin Rd. The fire is threatening multiple homes — Norman Fire (@normanokfd) March 3, 2017

Norman, Little Axe and Slaughterville fire departments teamed up to tackle the blaze.

Norman police and firefighters evacuated residents who live in the 11400 block of Torran Ln. and 11400 block of Prairie Ln. as the fire continued to spread near homes.

Authorities were also forced to close several roads around the fire, so drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.