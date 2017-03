We’re looking at great conditions as we close out this week!

Sunny skies will be the rule today with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

In addition to the warm weather, desert dry air and breezy winds will combine to make very high fire danger a concern.

Tomorrow, expect mid 60s and a few more clouds.

Another warming trend takes us into the second half of the weekend with a few more clouds and low rain chances Sunday and Monday.

Have a great day!