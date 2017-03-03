“It’s been tricky getting a handle on the head of this,” Residents evacuated after wildfire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. - Fast moving flames forced about 100 people from their homes Friday.

The fire started in the area of Indian Hills Road and 120th where it threatened a neighborhood.

Resident Chris Leeper rushed home when he heard about the approaching fire.

“I had to come home and get the dogs. Just couldn’t leave them,” he said.

Leeper says about 10 acres of his property burned in the blaze.

Dry conditions, hills and wind made matters worse.

“It’s been swirling out there,” said Chief Travis King with the Norman Fire Department. "It’s moved to the west, it’s moved to the east. So, it’s been tricky getting a handle on the head of this."

Countless crews from nearby communities came to help fight the flames.

A helicopter dumped water from the air and bulldozers carved a path around the fire to keep it from spreading.

Eventually, crews got the fire under control.

Leeper says he’s thankful he didn’t lose everything.

“It’s been a good day as far as not getting our house. We’re happy about that,” he said.

Fire crews were still on the scene as of Friday evening to sure any hot spots didn’t get out of control.

No homes were damaged and no injuries were reported. However, an abandoned building did catch fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.