Man arrested in connection to brutal assault in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Investigators say they’ve arrested a man in connection to a brutal assault in Oklahoma City.

Tyrell Holmes was wanted for the assault that took place at Whispers Club in Valley Brook back on February 19.

He’s accused of assaulting the victim in the bathroom and then stealing his wallet and car keys.

The victim did sustain life threatening injuries from the assault.

Holmes was seen on video at a convenience store using the victim’s debit card.

“Investigators did a tremendous job in identifying, locating and arresting the suspect,” said Undersheriff P.D. Taylor. “We are also grateful for the public’s help in getting this man off of the streets and into our jail.”

Holmes faces four charges including: robbery in the first degree by harm, possession of lost/stolen credit card, obtaining money/property by false pretense under $1,000, and illegal use of computer network.