× Mustang man injured trying to rescue girlfriend from burning home

MUSTANG, Okla. – A Mustang man was injured trying to rescue his girlfriend from a burning home.

Duncan Brouwer has second degree burns over 60% of his back and he injured his back diving out a window of his Mustang home.

He woke up just after midnight Saturday morning to heavy smoke and flames.

He got out of the house but then quickly realized his girlfriend had not made it out.

He went back in and searched for several minutes before the heat drove him out.

His girlfriend, Jill Vaught, an Oklahoma City school teacher, died in that fire.

NewsChannel 4’s Sarah Stewart spoke with Brouwer about the fatal fire.

She will have more for you on this story this evening on KFOR.