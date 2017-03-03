× Ohio company recalls more than 40,000 pounds of veal, including some sold in Oklahoma

CRESTON, Ohio – An Ohio company has issued a recall on more than 40,000 pounds of meat.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Thursday that Ohio Farms Packing Co. is recalling several thousand boxes of boneless veal products for possible E. coli contamination. Company officials say the products were produced from Nov. 30, 2016 to Feb. 3, 2017.

The following products are subject to recall:

60-lb boxes of “Atlantic Veal & Lamb Inc.: Boneless Veal SF” with product codes:

511012

511020

511021

511023

511024

511030

511032

511034

511336

511337

511340

511341

511343

511351

511362

511365

60-lb boxes of “Atlantic Veal & Lamb LLC: Boneless Veal” with product codes:

507023

507030

507335

507342

507356

507358

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 34569” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Officials say the products were shipped to distributors in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Illinois, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas and Canada.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Customers who have purchased these products are urged not to use them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.