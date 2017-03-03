Ohio company recalls more than 40,000 pounds of veal, including some sold in Oklahoma
CRESTON, Ohio – An Ohio company has issued a recall on more than 40,000 pounds of meat.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Thursday that Ohio Farms Packing Co. is recalling several thousand boxes of boneless veal products for possible E. coli contamination. Company officials say the products were produced from Nov. 30, 2016 to Feb. 3, 2017.
The following products are subject to recall:
60-lb boxes of “Atlantic Veal & Lamb Inc.: Boneless Veal SF” with product codes:
- 511012
- 511020
- 511021
- 511023
- 511024
- 511030
- 511032
- 511034
- 511336
- 511337
- 511340
- 511341
- 511343
- 511351
- 511362
- 511365
60-lb boxes of “Atlantic Veal & Lamb LLC: Boneless Veal” with product codes:
- 507023
- 507030
- 507335
- 507342
- 507356
- 507358
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 34569” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
Officials say the products were shipped to distributors in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Illinois, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas and Canada.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Customers who have purchased these products are urged not to use them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.