OKC Auto Show Appearing in New State Fair Park Venue

OKLAHOMA CITY– The Oklahoma City International Auto Show will have a new look with the move to a new location this year for its 100th anniversary.

With the opening of the spacious Bennett Event Center at the Oklahoma State Fair Park in Oklahoma City, visitors of the centennial celebration of the OKC Auto Show will be treated to 201,000-square-feet of wall-to-wall cars and trucks from 27 automaker brands.

The OKC Auto Show is being held March 10-12th with doors opening Friday at 10 a.m.

“State Fair Park has been the home to the International Auto Show for many, many years. Peter Hodges, the president of the Metropolitan Auto Dealers Association, along with his board, has been a long-time advocate for a large exhibit space at State Fair Park,” said Tim O’Toole, president & CEO for Oklahoma State Fair, Inc. “We are excited for the Auto Show to move itself into the new Bennett Event Center. The expansive exhibit hall will allow the MADA to grow their show and make it more appealing to the people who attend this great event.”

Those attending the OKC Auto Show will be treated to a variety of new features built around providing entertainment throughout the entire weekend. The expansive new location will allow for each of the activities to be close together.

“There are going to be several new activities happening at the centennial celebration of the Oklahoma City International Auto Show, and being able to have a single location for them is going to make it so convenient for those who attend,” Chairman John Holt said. “This is the ideal year to move into the new Bennett Event Center, and we believe this is going to help make this one of our best events ever.”

The Oklahoma City Auto Show is one of the largest consumer shows in Oklahoma and will feature a variety of entertaining activities for adults and kids of all ages.

The 100th anniversary event will include a re-creation of the event from a century ago with 44 one hundred-year-old and vintage cars; the Auto Show 5K race; the opportunity to test drive 24 cars and trucks from FCA, Toyota and Chevrolet; the Hall of Fame NASCAR exhibit; exotic cars; an 18-hole mini golf course; a “Coffee and Cars” event; a charitable Gala benefiting 10 Strong who helps improve the lives of children with cancer; and lots and lots of 2017 new cars and trucks from 27 automobile brands.

“We have greatly appreciated the relationship we have with Oklahoma State Fair Park,” Hodges said. “Being able to hold our event in a venue this size will help contribute to making this our best show yet. Those who attend this year’s event will notice a difference as they walk around and enjoy the numerous activities we are providing for our centennial celebration.”

The Metropolitan Auto Dealers Association was formed on May 4, 1916 as the Oklahoma City Motor Car Dealers’ Association, and the first OKC Auto Show was held January 23-26, 1917.

This year’s Oklahoma City Auto Show will be one of the first major consumer shows to take place in the new, state of-the-art Bennett Event Center at State Fair Park. Attendees will have the experience of enjoying the show under one roof with immediate access to all of the exhibits and events.

You can purchase tickets can log in here. Buy one get one free coupons are available at local 7-Eleven stores.