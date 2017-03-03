× Oklahoma pilot hospitalized following crop duster crash near Enid

GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. – A 69-year-old man is recovering following a crash in a crop duster on Thursday afternoon.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol was called to a field near Enid’s Woodring Regional Airport after the plane went down.

Officials say the pilot has non life-threatening injuries and is being checked out by medical professionals.

A witness told NewsChannel 4 the crop duster hit power lines before crashing into the field.

A report from the OHP says the aircraft was spraying a field with herbicide when the pilot lost sighting of the top static wire on the power pole. The plane hit the line, which sent it into a patch of trees before crashing.

The report states that the pilot, 69-year-old Glen Walter Carson, was able to crawl out of the wreckage and call for help before the plane caught fire.

Carson was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.