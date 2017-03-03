Police: Durant teen found with explosive device near school

DURANT, Okla. – Authorities in Durant say a teenager is in custody after being found with an explosive device in his backpack.

Police attempted to stop a 17-year-old boy around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night as he was walking near Durant Intermediate School.

When they tried to flag the teen down, he ran and hid about a block away.

Officers spotted him and were stunned when they opened his backpack.

“They located some prescription pills inside a bottle and located a plastic bottle that was wrapped in tape and a fuse coming out of the top of it,” Durant Police Detective Buddy Faulkner told KXII.

Investigators say the teen also had several items that were stolen from a vehicle earlier that night.

Officers determined that the bottle was an explosive device, so the bomb squad had to dispose of it.

At this point, authorities say they don’t know why the boy had the explosive device or what he planned to do with it.