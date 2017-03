OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews were on scene of a six-car pile up on I-44 in Oklahoma City Friday morning.

Initial reports indicate six cars crashed in the northbound lanes of I-44 near S.W. 89th around 7:40 a.m.

We do know that some people were injured in the crash.

However, the extent of injuries is unclear at this time.

The accident caused a delay in traffic for many commuters.

Crews have since cleared the scene and traffic has resumed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

