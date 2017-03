Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma's women's basketball team begins play in the Big 12 Women's Tournament in Oklahoma City on Saturday night at 8:30 pm when they face sixth-seeded West Virginia in the quarterfinals.

Chesapeake Arena is hosting the event for the second year in a row, and it's the fifth time overall OKC has hosted the women's tournament.

OU head coach Sherri Coale is hoping a partisan crowd will help her team with their support.