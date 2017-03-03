Sugar Sisters: Beauty Tip – Full Body Sugar Scrub Exfoliator

Hello my name is Rachel Christianson, and I’m with Sugar Sisters, I’m actualy Sugar Sister number two. We’re here today to discuss our high quality Bath and Body line. We make all natural products that are hand crafted right here in Oklahoma. Today we’re especially going to discuss the Full Body Sugar Scrub Exfoliator.

Watch our video above and find out why and how to use a sugar scrub.

You’ll be amazed and delighted at how wonderful your skin feels with our amazing beauty products.

SugarSisters.me

This content sponsored by The Sugar Sisters.