Teacher fired after she says she blew the whistle on ‘hazardous’ conditions in the classroom

OKLAHOMA CITY - Gayle Loughridge has dedicated her life to teaching.

40 years at different schools across the country.

But it was family that brought her back here to Santa Fe South, where she has spent more than 5 years until today.

Her contract is not renewed for next year and says she was let go today all because she talked to NewsChannel 4.

“Well, our principle, I think, is a little afraid of confrontation and I confronted him on eligibility for our students,” said Loughridge.

Loughridge said during her years of teaching freshmen at the high school, she ignored countless problems, including the conditions of her classroom.

“Some people wouldn't even put their dogs in their classroom but I teach every day and I love those kids,” she said.

She said floor boards are crumbling and the repairs are sloppy making it dangerous for the students.

“You saw my floor, it's pieced together and there's some kind of rodent, animal that comes in at night from the holes in the floor and you can see the feces,” she claims.

And that's not all, she also questioned the principal about allowing students to play sports with poor grades.

“They're still changing grades, they're getting around eligibility by side stepping," she said.

We reached out to Superintendent Chris Brewster about the allegations and why they chose to let Loughridge go.

“At this time, we have absolutely no comment regarding a personal issue,” said Brewster.

Loughridge told us she knew speaking up may cost her job but she had to do it for the students.

“I believe in my kids. I just think this administration doesn't have a backbone. Let’s get rid of the people that speak up for the kids," she said.

Loughridge says she must report to the administration office Monday morning at 7 a.m. to determine what's next for her.