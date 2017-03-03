The Ironman of Rodeo and the Junior Cowboy from Western Oklahoma State with a special invite

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE, OKLAHOMA -- Haven Meged didn't walk his horse all the way from Miles City, Montana, but his journey to the Lazy E Ranch wasn't exactly easy either.

Have might not remember the first time he ever held a rope but he came to the rodeo circuit late for someone who's had his kind of success.

"I didn't start rodeoing until I was in the 5th grade," he says.

So here he was on a Friday morning south of Guthrie, a world away from his family's ranch where he really learned to rope, one of 10 young cowboys invited to compete for the first time in the Junior edition of the Cinch Timed Event Championship.

Meged states, "It's pretty cool to be one of the first guys to ever get to compete in it."

Professional rodeo cowboys like Paul David Tierney have been competing in a timed event championship for more than 30 years.

This invitational rodeo involves roping, heading, and steer wrestling in five events over three days.

This year, for the first time, championship organizers invited 10 junior cowboys too.

The nice thing for Haven is he didn't have to come all the way from Montana.

He's in his first year on the rodeo team at Western Oklahoma State College in Altus.

That keeps the excess mileage down on his old pickup.

Meged recalls, "Driving from the other side of the state, one summer, I put 60,000 miles on it."

You can see them out practicing before and after each go-round.

All of them champions in their own right, each honored with a special invite to a special rodeo.

Haven Meged is one of the first, a new Oklahoma transplant looking to cast a long shadow just as he arrives on the scene.

The 2017 Cinch Timed Event Championship is scheduled for March 3-5 at the Lazy E Arena.

For more information go to http://www.LazyETEC.com