“This is a great opportunity to meet the most highly motivated students,” KFOR recruits OSU Cowboys

STILLWATER, Okla. – This week, a team from Channel 4 traveled to Stillwater to visit with OSU students about career opportunities in television.

That visit was part of OSU’s effort to link employers with students before they graduate.

The OSU Career Fair was held in historic Gallagher-Iba arena.

NewsChannel 4’s News Director Natalie Hughes and Creative Service’s Director Joe Kozlowski talked with dozens of students who were interested in positions such as writer, producer, multi-media journalist and photographer.

“This is a great opportunity to meet the most highly motivated students,” said Kozlowski. “At KFOR, we have many long-term employees. We have team members who have been devoted to Channel 4 for decades, but we are also committed to working with young people at the very start of their career path,” said KFOR’s Creative Service’s Director.

“It’s a great opportunity for students to mingle with employers and a great resource for students to find potential jobs,” said OSU Senior Rachel West.

The OSU Career Fair was part of OSU’s Career Services department.

KFOR plans to attend a similar career event later this year at Oklahoma University.