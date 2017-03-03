× Thunder Rally Falls Short Against Suns

The Oklahoma City Thunder got another huge game from Russell Westbrook, but a late rally was not enough, as the Phoenix Suns beat OKC 118-111 on Friday night at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Westbrook had 48 points, his fourth straight 40-point game, and added 17 rebounds and 9 assists.

Westbrook didn’t get a lot offensive help, however.

Alex Abrines was next on the scoring list with 13, while Domantas Sabonis and Enes Kanter added 11 apiece.

Westbrook hit 14 of 30 from the field, and 17 of 18 at the line, but was just 3-for-12 from three-point range.

OKC was just 26 percent from three-point range and 43 percent overall from the field, plus had 19 turnovers.

Phoenix had a balanced attack, with six players in double figures, led by Eric Bledsoe with 18 points.

The Suns took the lead for good midway through the second half, and built the lead to 14 in the third quarter before the Thunder rallied to cut the deficit to three.

Phoenix responded and opened the lead back up again, and the Thunder rallied again, but Leandro Barbosa hit a three-pointer to put the Suns up 110-101 and essentially clinch the win.

The Thunder fall to 35-27 on the season.

They conclude their three-game road trip Sunday night at 7:30 pm at Dallas.