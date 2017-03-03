Tulsa dentist accused of negligence, malpractice wants his job back

TULSA, Okla. – A hearing for a former Tulsa dentist accused of negligence and malpractice was held Friday.

William Letcher, told the Oklahoma Board of Dentistry why he thought he should be able to practice dentistry again.

Letcher’s attorney believes he has changed since he gave up his dental license in 2011.

According to KJRH, more than 20 complaints were filed against the former dentist like malpractice and using drugs meant for patients.

Letcher’s attorney also says he has been in many different rehab programs and is now five years sober.

Letcher was arrested back in 2016 for driving under the influence.

He allegedly fell asleep at the wheel after he took a sleeping aid.

KJRH said at least five people testified for Letcher’s “good moral character.”

Former patients of Letcher were also able to speak about their bad dental experiences with him at the hearing.