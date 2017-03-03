Watch: Oklahoma City Thunder’s Taj Gibson makes incredible buzzer-beating shot

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Thunder were in a back-and-forth battle with the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night.

Although the Thunder ended up losing the game, there were several highlights that stunned Thunder fans.

With less than six minutes left in the game, Oklahoma City led Portland 101-94 before the Trail Blazers went on a 16 point streak.

Portland built the lead to 110-101, and then OKC made their move to make it interesting.

Off a blocked shot by Taj Gibson, Russell Westbrook scored on a layup and drew a foul.

His free throw cut the Portland lead to 110-106 with 37 seconds to play.

After a Portland turnover, Alex Abrines hit a 3-pointer to make it 110-109 with 17 seconds left.

However, fouls ended up giving the Trail Blazers four points and the win.

Russell Westbrook finished the game with 45 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists.

However, a remarkable shot by a new Thunder player caused fans’ jaws to drop.

At the end of the first half, Taj Gibson stole an inbound pass from Portland well past half court. Immediately, he threw the ball about 70 feet, from the opposite 3-point line.

Amazingly, it went it at the buzzer, sealing the Thunder’s lead at halftime.

Norris Cole made his Thunder debut, scoring seven points, making one three-pointer and dishing out two assists.

Victor Oladipo did not make the trip as he continues to battle back spasms.

OKC dropped to 35-26 for the season.

The Thunder continue their three-game road trip when they visit Phoenix at 8 p.m. Friday night.