Northbound I-35 in Norman down to one lane due to semi-truck crash

OKLAHOMA CITY – I-35 northbound in Norman near Lindsey is down to one lane due to a semi-truck crash.

Around 9:45 a.m., a semi-truck traveling in the northbound lanes of I-35 crashed near Lindsey in Norman.

Fortunately, the driver was not injured.

However, the crash initially caused both lanes of traffic to shut down.

Crews have since cleared one lane of traffic and should soon have the other lanes cleared as well.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.