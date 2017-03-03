Witness: Satanic sacrifice was motive behind MS-13 gang murder

HOUSTON, Texas – Two men are at the heart of a horrific series of crimes in Houston, police say.

KHOU says 18-year-old Diego Alexander Hernandez-Rivera and 22-year-old Miguel Angel Alvarez-Flores are facing murder and kidnapping charges.

The pair are alleged members of the MS-13 gang and are accused of kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old girl, before murdering an older girl known as “Genesis.”

The 14-year-old told detectives that she ran away from home and was taken by gang members, who held her captive for two weeks.

The girl told police that the gang members fed her drugs and forced her to have sex with them. The victim told police that “Genesis” was also being held against her will, adding that she bashed the gang’s shrine to a ‘satanic saint.’

“He returned from the statue and told the entire group that the beast did not want a material offering, but wanted a soul,” court records indicate.

After that, the 14-year-old said “Genesis” was gone.

Prosecutors say the woman was driven to an area in southwest Houston where she was shot in the head and chest by two men.

Flores and Rivera were taken into custody and are being held on an immigration hold since they are in the country illegally from El Salvador.