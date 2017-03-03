Work Ethic Drives Taylor Roberts on Record Quest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Classen senior Taylor Roberts has been a prolific scorer her entire high school career, but it's not been by accident.

Long hours of shooting and practice have made her one of the top scorers in the history of Oklahoma high school girls basketball.

She entered the weekend just 23 points away from breaking the all-time career scoring record in the state, and KFOR's Nikki Kay spoke with her as she got close to the record.

First shot it's gonna be... one shot, I just need one shot to go in and then it's lights out from then on.



The all time scoring record, her name in the ok prep record books, for Taylor, the meaning of it all is pretty simple.



It means that all the hours spent in the gym, all the weekends are finally going to pay off.



Taylor's biggest inspiration is her coach, who also does double duty as her dad.



For Taylor, she took to basketball like fish take to water.



I started out with little drills, I taught her how to use the timer on the microwave so she could dribble the basketball.



100 free throws a day... that comes, right after Taylor makes 400 3's, throw in some off the dribble shooting drills... and you've got 2 hour daily workout that follows team practice...



There's no reason to be missing in a game if you shoot a hundred a day.



With perfectionism coming from dad, family also taught Taylor how to tune out mental noise come game time.

"when I'm at home or riding in the car, believe it or not with my little brother. Cause he plays this video game and he doesn't turn the volume off so I just learn to tune it out and then I transfer it onto the court."



And if you're the opponent tasked with shutting Roberts down... well... good luck.



"I actually look at their face... and their eyes, I know someone is scared by looking... and I got em."



No matter how many buckets she's made or will make... for Taylor there's something much more rewarding.. and that's leading the Comets to the team's deepest postseason run in school history.





"I'm more proud of her for that than breaking the all time scoring record, because that shows that you're a leader."









"I always put my individual needs to the side when it comes to my team cause at the end of the day it's not about me or my scoring record... it's about us winning state."

