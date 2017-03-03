“You never know what’s going on anymore,” Elderly woman shot on her own front porch in Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 78-year-old woman was shot on her front porch following an altercation between her two sons.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Friday at a home in the 1300 block of NE 14th.

Neighbors tell NewsChannel 4 while it’s sad, they’re not shocked.

"Lately, you never know what's going on anymore. You used to say 'oh, it doesn't happen over here' but now everyone has a gun now,” one neighbor said.

According to police, the woman was inside her home with one of her sons and her other son was outside with another man.

The two went outside to ask them to quiet down.

"At some point, shots were exchanged between the group that was in the house and the group that was outside,” MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

The woman got shot and was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Police arrested one of her sons, 52-year-old Noel King, for assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm with a previous felony conviction.

Police are still looking for another suspect.

Neighbors hope police can track him down because they say the incident hit too close to home.

"It's just sad because it could have been my mother, you know,” a neighbor said.

Police said the woman is expected to be alright.