Family records heart-stopping moment when chase suspect tries to steal their car

HOUSTON — A family recording a wild police pursuit in Houston suddenly found themselves in the middle of the adrenaline-pumping drama when one suspect tried to take their car, police said.

The two bank robbery suspects were taken into custody in north Houston Friday morning after a lengthy chase, according to KIAH.

Houston police said the armed men stormed into Amegy Bank in the 5300 block of Bellaire and robbed it around 10:45 a.m. A woman hiding under a desk called 911, and Bellaire police headed to the scene.

The suspects fled the scene in a black Mercedes, while helicopters and police tracked their movement.

Aerial views show, at one point, the suspects patiently waiting in traffic while a helicopter hovered above. No squad cars were immediately surrounding them at that time. The suspects got into high gear after that, weaving in and out of traffic, until their smoking vehicle came to a stop.

The passenger took off running while the driver jumped out and attempted to carjack the occupants of a white Nissan – a man with his father and grandmother – who happened to be filming the chase, according to KRIV.

Video shows the son jump out of the vehicle to protect his dad, knocking the suspect away until police could wrestle the alleged bank robber to the ground.

“He did what he did for his father. He saw what was going on and he went to protect his father. He did what I believe any one of us would do,” HPD Captain Larry Satterwhite said. “Very heroic action and very proud of him.”

The second suspect was taken into custody following a short foot chase.

The suspects tossed two bags of money out during the pursuit, police said. Both of those bags have been recovered. Satterwhite said the suspects may be responsible for multiple robberies in the area and the getaway vehicle had been reported stolen.

Police believe at least three civilian vehicles were struck during the chase, but no injuries were reported.

“It was clear that these individuals clearly did not care about the safety (of) the public – first the robbery that they were involved in with firearms, very violent,” Satterwhite said. “And when they fled, they clearly didn’t regard the safety of the public.”