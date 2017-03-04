Fans gather to attend fourth annual Severe Weather Expo

OKLAHOMA CITY- Hundreds lined up to talk weather, shake hands, get autographs and even hugs at the Severe Weather Expo Saturday afternoon.

This annual event at Penn Square Mall is a favorite event for the entire 4Warn Storm Team lead by Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan.

Meteorologists Emily Sutton, Aaron Brackett, Jon Slater, Sarah Libby, Damien Lodes and Bob Moore Chopper 4 pilot/reporter Jon Welsh were also on hand to meet and greet folks.

Storm Chaser, Mike Bennett and Interceptor 4 along with Bob Moore Chopper 4 were on display, capturing the attention of children and their parents.

Of course, plenty of pictures and selfies were taken and everyone got a kick out playing Spin To Win.