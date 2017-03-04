Oklahoma elderly man dead after trying to put out grass fire

SHAWNEE, Okla. – An elderly man has died after he tried to put out a small grass fire started by his brush hog Friday.

80-year-old Johnny Watson attempted to stomp out the flames when his jeans caught fire.

When authorities arrived on scene, they found Watson dead.

They say his body was badly burned.

Officials say there were signs he tried to strip off his clothes.

The wildfire burned about 4 acres before crews were able to knock it down.

His body has been sent to the medical examiner to determine if he died from the fire or if he had a medical condition that may have claimed his life.