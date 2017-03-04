One dead, one injured following shooting in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person has died and another is injured after a shooting in Oklahoma City Saturday.

Officials say it happened on NW 27th St near Kentucky and Virginia.

Construction workers were in the area when a man approached them with gunshot wounds.

The workers immediately called police.

A second victim was found inside a nearby home with gunshot wounds.

That victim was taken to the hospital where they later died.

The condition of the first suspect is unknown at this time.

Officials have no leads on a suspect.

The shooting is still under investigation.