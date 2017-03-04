One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is dead following a pursuit in southeast Oklahoma City Saturday morning.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Oklahoma City Police Department were in pursuit with the suspect for about 30 minutes.
It ended in a crash near SE 32nd and High Ave.
Officials say speeds reached up to 100 mph.
We do know shots were fired by police and the suspect was pronounced dead a short time later.
The shooting is currently under investigation.