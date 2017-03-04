× One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is dead following a pursuit in southeast Oklahoma City Saturday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Oklahoma City Police Department were in pursuit with the suspect for about 30 minutes.

It ended in a crash near SE 32nd and High Ave.

Officials say speeds reached up to 100 mph.

We do know shots were fired by police and the suspect was pronounced dead a short time later.

The shooting is currently under investigation.