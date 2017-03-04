× Texas man sentenced to 21 years in failed murder-for-hire plot

WICHITA FALLS, Texas – Authorities say a North Texas man has been sentenced to 21 years in prison in a failed 2015 murder-for-hire plot to have his daughter’s boyfriend killed.

Jeffrey Bryan Peyton was sentenced Friday in Wichita Falls.

The 58-year-old Wichita Falls man in January pleaded guilty to criminal solicitation to commit murder.

Wichita Falls police say the person who met Peyton and posed as a potential hit man was an undercover officer.

Police say the boyfriend helped investigators by posing in a photograph staged to look as if he’d been shot.

The boyfriend wasn’t hurt.

Peyton’s 39-year-old wife, Christina, was also arrested in the solicitation investigation and remained in custody Saturday pending trial.