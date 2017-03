UTAH – Two kids in Utah got the surprise of a lifetime earlier this week.

They had not seen their dad, Major Samuel Sanderson, for six months.

He had been on multiple deployments with the Army National Guard and was recently in the Middle East.

His children were blindfolded first on the court and then required to search for “something.”

That’s when Major Sanderson makes his debut and the crowd erupted in cheer.

An emotional reunion for everyone in the arena.