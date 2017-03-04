Windy, cloudy weather in store for Saturday

It’s going to be a windy and mostly cloudy weekend with highs in the 60s.

Some areas of drizzle possible especially southern and southeastern OK.

The fire danger continues to be an issue but the over all fire weather conditions not as favorable as the last few days.

More cloud cover, slightly cooler temps and higher humidity keeps the fire danger from reaching critical levels but still very high.

On Monday, the fire danger increases again along and behind a dry line that pushes east into central OK.

Highs Monday 70s and 80s with gusty west to south winds increasing the fire threat.

By Monday evening, a cold front moves southeast and scattered t’storms are possible I-35 east with some threat for severe weather.