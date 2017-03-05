× 3 wounded in shooting inside Stillwater home

STILLWATER, Okla.- Three people have been wounded during a shooting inside a residence in Stillwater.

Stillwater Police Department Capt. Kyle Gibbs says in a statement that the shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Gibbs says a distraught caller told authorities that a body had been found at the residence and an ambulance was needed.

Officers found three adults with gunshot wounds, and all were transported to a local hospital.

One victim was listed in critical condition after being transported to a trauma center in Tulsa.

A second victim was listed in stable condition after being transferred to an Oklahoma City hospital for follow-up treatment.

The third victim was treated and released.

Authorities have not identified the victims.

Investigators believe the victims were attending a gathering or small party when the shooting occurred.