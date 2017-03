KIEFER, Okla. – Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of an Oklahoma man.

Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, Mark Wayne Torres, 39, was found dead inside his Kiefer home.

He was found by his father, authorities said.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating Torres’ suspicious death.

A medical examiner will determine exact cause of death.

No other information has been released at this time.