Big 12 Honors Sooners and Cowboys

With the Big 12 basketball regular season in the books, the conference announced its All-Big 12 teams. It featured a multitude of Cowboys. In fact, OSU was one of four teams in the Big 12 to have three players honored.



Perhaps the biggest honor went to point guard Jawun Evans. He was named first team All-Big 12.

Evans is one of four players from a power five conference to average 16 points and six assists per game. Plus, Evans ranks second in scoring and first in assists in the big 12.

Jeffrey Carroll would be the big 12's most improved player if that was a thing, but it's not so he had to settle for being named All-Big 12 second team. He's the conferences fourth leading scorer.

Phil Forte's final season at OSU won't go unrecognized, he was named Big 12 Honorable Mention. Forte leads the nation in free throw percentage and broke OSU's career three point record this season.

Forte is joined on the Honorable Mention list with Oklahoma freshman Kameron McGusty.

Not only that, but McGusty was also named to the All-Big 12 newcomer team. McGusty is the first sooner to receive these honors since Tommy Mason-Griffin in 2010.

Former Edmond Memorial grad Bill Self was named Big 12 Coach of the Year. It's the fifth time he's won the honor. His point guard Frank Mason was named Big 12 player of the year.