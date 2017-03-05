Del City man shot to death by homeowner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL CITY, Okla. – One man is dead after he was shot by a homeowner Saturday night.

It happened in the 4400 block S.E. 37th. Police say a couple, believed to be husband and wife, parked on the street and the woman went into a house.

Police say the 36-year-old male was intoxicated and stayed in the car to sleep.

However at some point, he exited the car and walked into the wrong house, surprising the man who lived there.

“An individual came through the door and aggressively came towards him,” said Major Jody Suite with the Del City Police Department. “At that time, the homeowner produced a firearm and shot that individual.”

The suspect died at the hospital.

Vickie Moore lives next door and says she heard a gunshot.

“We open up the front door and we have policemen running across the yard,” she said.

She says she didn’t find out what happened until she talked to her neighbor Sunday morning.

“He told him, ‘I have a gun. Safety’s on but if you don’t go out the door, safety won’t be on,’” said Moore.

Police say the home owner wasn’t arrested and it will be up to the district attorney whether or not he faces charges. However, Suite says it appears to be self-defense.

The man who died is from Del City and police say he may have been intoxicated because he went to a funeral earlier that day.