Flashpoint: Discussions with Oklahoma’s new attorney general

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Flashpoint team got up close and personal with Oklahoma’s new attorney general.

A few weeks ago, Governor Mary Fallin appointed Secretary of State Mike Hunter to attorney general.

Hunter succeeds Scott Pruitt, who resigned after being confirmed by the U.S. Senate to become administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Last year, Fallin named him secretary of state and special legal counsel.

Before that, he served as first attorney general under Pruitt.

Sunday morning, Mike Turpen spoke with the new attorney general on how it feels to be appointed and how he plans to run the office.

Drew Edmondson, Oklahoma’s former attorney general, also had a few pointers for Hunter.

