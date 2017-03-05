Get ready for a cloudy, windy, cool Sunday

Looks like a cloudy, windy and rather cool feeling Sunday with areas of drizzle.

Highs today will be held down to upper 50s and lower 60s with all the cloud cover.

The strong and gusty south winds making it feel a little cool outside.

Tonight more of the same. Cloudy skies, gusty south winds and areas of drizzle.

Temps will not drop off much tonight with lows in the 50s.

On Monday a dry line surges into central and western OK and then a cold front moves in Monday evening.

Expect very windy and warm conditions central and western OK with highs in the 80s.

As the cold front arrives Monday evening there’s a low chance for t’storms from around OKC north and east.

If the storms develop there could be severe weather.

Behind the front breezy and cooler weather Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Then warm and windy weather returns later this week with highs well into the 70s and 80s.

The fire danger a big concern again!!