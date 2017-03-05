Hundreds gather at Oklahoma State Capitol in support of President Donald Trump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Hundreds gathered on the steps of the state capitol Saturday in support of President Donald Trump.

Part of a nation-wide demonstration, the theme of the rally was “Stop the fight. Let’s all unite.”

Most of the people standing in support of Trump want others to stand behind him as well.

“It’s so important because the Democrats are doing everything they can to obstruct Mr. Trump’s agenda and the Republican Party’s agenda that this country needs so well.”

Juan Smet also came out to show his support for the president. He says he has a message.

“For those pathetic people who want to take this president down, I have news for you: he’s not alone,” said Smet. “They need to come through us first. We have his back.”

Opponents of Trump and the demonstration also turned out.

“I just want to be here to preserve what little democracy our country has left,” said Suzanne Victoria.

“Your president is not uniting anything,” said Serenity Jackson. “He’s causing all kinds of destruction. He’s ruining the country.”

But on the topic of unity, organizers of the rally and other supporters of Trump hope there will be some common ground.

“We understand that not everyone voted for the president, but half of the people did,” said Leslie NesSmith, who helped organize the event. “So it’s time for us to get behind him and support him and get together as a nation.”

“I think that if you can get the Republicans and the Democrats to come together, at least on a few ideas, I think there would be a possibility, as vague as it may be, that may produce a peaceful result,” said John Naeher.

Another support rally for President Trump is scheduled for March 25 at the state capitol.