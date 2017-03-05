Oklahoma lawmaker receiving backlash after asking Muslim students to fill out ‘hateful’ questionnaire before meeting with them

OKLAHOMA CITY – A group of Oklahoma citizens say they are upset after an Oklahoma lawmaker forced them to fill out a ‘hateful’ questionnaire before meeting with them.

Rep. John Bennett confirmed to the Tulsa World that three Muslim students visiting his office as part of Muslim Day were given questionnaires.

The handout reportedly included questions like “Sharia law says that it must rule over the kafirs, the non-Muslims. Do you agree with this?”; “The Koran, the sunna of Mohammed and Sharia Law of all schools say that the husband can beat his wife. Do you beat your wife?”

Photos I took of Rep. John Bennett's questionnaire… And an article about it…https://t.co/rcdRHX7NLo pic.twitter.com/mzGRGxNPfT — Shane Byler (@SLByler) March 5, 2017

Bennett told the newspaper that he did not speak to the students personally, but added that the questions are based on Islamic texts.

“According to the Qur’an, Hadith and Islamic law, a woman may indeed have physical harm done to her if the circumstances warrant, with one such allowance being in the case of disobedience. This certainly does not mean that all Muslim men beat their wives, only that Islam permits them to do so,” Bennett said.

Adam Soltani, the executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations of Oklahoma, which sponsored the Muslim Day activities, said the questions were “stupid, Islamophobic and hateful.”

On Facebook, Soltani said the questions were produced by ACT! for America, an anti-Islam organization.

“The question that comes to mind is, does he do this to others?” Soltani told BuzzFeed News. “Does he ask question to his Christian constituents? His Jewish constituents? If the answer is no, that’s discrimination. There’s no other way to call it.”

Many people took to social media to express their anger at Bennett’s comments:

We demand resignation Rep. John Bennett for unconstitutional religious test before meeting w/ Muslims! Our questions.. #johnbennett #resign pic.twitter.com/AJF65m5E02 — Indivisible Oklahoma (@IndivisibleOK) March 4, 2017

I encourage #Oklahoma residents to send these questions to #JohnBennett in response to his Questionnaire for Muslim constituents. pic.twitter.com/sRsSfMs3TF — Matthew Scott (@five_gee_5g) March 5, 2017

John Bennett, this is unacceptable and Un-American. You can call him to tell him yourself, if you like: (405) 557-7315 https://t.co/bo0i4vz3Tc — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) March 4, 2017

Bennett also made headlines in 2014 when he made anit-Islamic statements on social media and called Islam a “cancer in our nation.”