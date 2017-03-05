Proposal to relocate Oklahoma veterans center raises concern

TULSA, Okla. – A lawmaker’s proposal to relocate a state-run nursing home for veterans in rural southeastern Oklahoma that is under investigation following the death of a veteran is raising concern among residents over the economic impact of the move.

The Tulsa World reports legislation by Republican Sen. Frank Simpson of Ardmore would close the Oklahoma Veterans Center at Talihina and relocate it to a new facility in a larger city.

Simpson says the outdated structure is detrimental to resident safety, independence and general quality of life. But community leaders are organizing an effort to save it and say the loss of jobs at the center could severely impact the town.

Federal and state investigations are underway into the Jan. 31 choking death of a veteran with later-stage dementia at the center.