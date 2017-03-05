Proposal to relocate Oklahoma veterans center raises concern

In a Tulsa World investigation, sources provided detailed accounts and documentation of system-wide reductions in medical and nursing staff, outsourcing of lab work and one-size-fits-all, top-down medical directives and policy changes. All the corners being cut and administrative decisions are driving out staff dedicated to the mission of veteran care and is compromising patient care and safety, sources say.

TULSA, Okla. – A lawmaker’s proposal to relocate a state-run nursing home for veterans in rural southeastern Oklahoma that is under investigation following the death of a veteran is raising concern among residents over the economic impact of the move.

The Tulsa World reports legislation by Republican Sen. Frank Simpson of Ardmore would close the Oklahoma Veterans Center at Talihina and relocate it to a new facility in a larger city.

Simpson says the outdated structure is detrimental to resident safety, independence and general quality of life. But community leaders are organizing an effort to save it and say the loss of jobs at the center could severely impact the town.

Federal and state investigations are underway into the Jan. 31 choking death of a veteran with later-stage dementia at the center.