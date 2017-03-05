Watch live video of April the Giraffe before she gives birth at Animal Adventure Park

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. – A New York zoo’s pregnant giraffe has its own website, a GoFundMe page, an apparel line and millions of people worldwide watching live-streaming video waiting for it to give birth.

The 15-year-old long-legged internet star is named April and is expected to give birth any time now in an enclosed pen at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, a rural village 130 miles northwest of New York City.

The privately owned zoo’s giraffe cam began live-streaming video from April’s enclosure last week. The feed has totaled more than 15 million views on YouTube as people around the world check on April’s condition.