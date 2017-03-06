19 fetuses found buried near unlicensed clinic in India

NEW DELHI – Nineteen fetuses were found buried near an unlicensed clinic by police investigating a woman’s death in Sangli, western India, authorities said Sunday.

The doctor who ran the small clinic in Maharashtra state has since fled, police superintendent Dattatray Shinde said: “We have teams who are looking for him.”

Shinde told CNN authorities had “received information that the doctor used to terminate pregnancy and bury the fetuses in the area.”

Another police officer told CNN the doctor was a homeopath who did not have a surgical license.

Abortion is legal in India, but sex-selective terminations, which often target female fetuses, are not.

Shinde said the fetuses had been sent for medical inspection and DNA testing still had to be done to determine their sex.

According to US-based NGO Invisible Girl Project, tens of thousands of female Indian fetuses are aborted every year.

A 2011 TrustLaw poll ranked India as the fourth most dangerous place on earth for women – behind Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of Congo and Pakistan.

The most recent Indian census, in 2011, showed, for every 1,000 boys under six, there were only 914 girls, the lowest figure for girls compared to boys since India’s independence in 1947.

A 2014 report by the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child said “female infanticide and abandonment of girls (in India) remain widespread, resulting in a high male-to-female ratio.”

The UN Population Fund estimates more than 117 million women across Asia are “missing” due to gender-biased sex selection.