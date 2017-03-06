× Alcohol could come to Oklahoma movie theaters if bill becomes law

OKLAHOMA CITY – Local movie theaters would have the ability to sell alcohol to patrons, who could enjoy the beverages in their seats, under a bill being debated at the state Capitol.

House Bill 2186 passed out of committee 13-2 last month and is scheduled to be discussed in front of the full chamber Monday.

Local theaters like The Warren in Moore already serve alcohol in special balcony areas. But the new measure by Rep. Cory Williams (D-Stillwater) would allow theaters to serve alcohol in areas where minors are too.

In the House Business, Commerce and Tourism Committee, a representative for AMC Theaters told lawmakers the concept is not new across the country. The company already has about 245 theaters across the country that serve alcohol.

Beverages would only be available for ticketed guests, to prevent the theater from becoming a “bar atmosphere,” he said.

On average, the representative said, a patron only consumes 1.1 alcohol beverage per movie, adding alcohol already exists in theaters. Legalizing it, he said, will reduce alcohol-related incidents.

Current AMC policy requires all employees handling the alcohol or inventory to be at least 21 years old.

The bill’s senate author, Sen. David Holt (R-Oklahoma City), told NewsChannel 4 in addition to supporting existing theaters, the bill would attract other chains that serve alcohol.

Two lawmakers who voted against the bill, Rep. Mike Sanders (R-Kingfisher) and Rep. Kevin West (R-Moore), did not immediately return calls seeking comment.